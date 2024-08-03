Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.62

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $10.96. Nidec shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 30,374 shares.

Nidec Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

