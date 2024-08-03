NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JMP Securities

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. 212,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $45.32.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

