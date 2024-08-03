NexGen Energy (NXE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect NexGen Energy to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect NexGen Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXE. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on NXE

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.