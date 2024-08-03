Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $169.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.14. 799,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,408,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

