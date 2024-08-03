Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $395.57 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $395.57 million and $12.85 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,939.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00597661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00104872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00249648 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,377,500,733 coins and its circulating supply is 44,677,246,975 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

