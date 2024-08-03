Needham & Company LLC Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $94.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $88.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 506,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 248,140 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

