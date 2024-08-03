Nano (XNO) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Nano has a total market cap of $101.41 million and $2.00 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,589.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.79 or 0.00600416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00105635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.00244595 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00070343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

