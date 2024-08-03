My DeFi Pet Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $64,867.98 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001518 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002040 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004973 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

