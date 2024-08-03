Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Increased to $545.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $530.00 to $545.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $469.50.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.14. 237,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $282.49 and a 1-year high of $521.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

