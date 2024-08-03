MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,067,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,252,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,601.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 293,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, Director J Vartanian & Pamel A. Nishan 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Vartanian & Pamel A. Nishan 6,055 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.57. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

