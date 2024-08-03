Mortice (LON:MORT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

Mortice Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.

About Mortice

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

