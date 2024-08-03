Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £2,125.12 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 232 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 916 ($11.78) per share, with a total value of £2,125.12 ($2,733.62).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 254 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £2,120.90 ($2,728.20).

On Friday, May 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 234 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.64) per share, with a total value of £2,117.70 ($2,724.08).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 890 ($11.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £508.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3,708.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 871.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 861.22. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 469.36 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 984 ($12.66). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.