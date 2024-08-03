Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Releases Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $904.74 million for the quarter.

Moog Price Performance

MOG.B stock traded down $11.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.00. 148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.66 and its 200 day moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Moog has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $196.66.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.