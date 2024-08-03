Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4533 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Mondi Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mondi has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

