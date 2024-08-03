Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4533 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Mondi Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mondi has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.
Mondi Company Profile
