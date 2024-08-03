Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $125.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.59.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,563,937. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Moderna by 13.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 162,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,753.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.