Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $18.05. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 5,359,747 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.