Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.18. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 27,700 shares traded.
Minco Silver Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of C$10.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.
Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Minco Silver
Minco Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal and other mineral properties and projects. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan silver project 3 exploration permits totaling 125.74 km2; and the Changkeng gold project covering an exploration area of 1.19 km2 located to the southwest of Guangzhou City, China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minco Silver
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.