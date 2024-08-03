Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised Middleby to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $140.72 on Friday. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 620.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

