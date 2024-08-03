MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $873.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

MFIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.