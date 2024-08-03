MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $2,150.00 Price Target at Benchmark

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $1,875.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group raised MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,079.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $63.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,447.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,693. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $307.11 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.12 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,529.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,280.74.

MicroStrategy shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

