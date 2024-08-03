Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $487.33.

MSFT stock opened at $408.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 70 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

