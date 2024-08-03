MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 7%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 140,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 514,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.