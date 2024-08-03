MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 60,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 96,771 shares.The stock last traded at $21.11 and had previously closed at $23.20.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 13.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

