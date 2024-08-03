Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.15.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $8.94 on Friday, hitting $75.43. 17,482,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.