Michael Xie Sells 24,712 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $56.51. 5,940,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,554. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

