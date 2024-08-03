MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 5,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,750. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

