Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 40.200-40.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 40.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY24 guidance to $40.20-40.50 EPS.

NYSE MTD traded down $73.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,441.43. 327,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,414.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,326.84. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

