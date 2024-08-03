Meter Governance Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $18.79 million and $77,442.87 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,156,326 coins and its circulating supply is 31,109,257 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

