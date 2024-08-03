Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.60.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.