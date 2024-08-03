Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.