MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,944.17.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,776.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,647.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,620.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $1.76. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

