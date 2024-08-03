MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $80,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $170.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,776.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,647.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,620.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,944.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

