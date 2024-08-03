Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.36. 1,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

