MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.030-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion. MasTec also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.03 EPS.

MTZ stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -729.86 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.62.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

