MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.030-3.030 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.62.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.18. 2,005,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,374. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -729.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

