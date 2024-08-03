Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $2.00 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $200.34 million and $31.17 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.