Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.900-6.450 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

