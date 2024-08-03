Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.23-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.51. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.230-9.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.42.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.3 %

Marriott International stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

