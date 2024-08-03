Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Neutral Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their neutral rating on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.42.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.3 %

MAR opened at $213.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.97 and its 200-day moving average is $241.79. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

