Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Declares $0.25 Semi-Annual Dividend

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Marcus & Millichap has a payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 146,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,708. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,619.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $64,757.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,619.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $658,511. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

