Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 56.72%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

