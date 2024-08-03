Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.03

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.03 and traded as high as C$9.52. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 67,441 shares.
Major Drilling Group International Trading Down 3.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.03.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$168.04 million for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.810231 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Major Drilling Group International
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.