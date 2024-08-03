Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.03

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.03 and traded as high as C$9.52. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 67,441 shares.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.03.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$168.04 million for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.810231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total value of C$44,264.88. In related news, Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 4,968 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total value of C$44,264.88. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham acquired 20,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$175,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $189,908 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

