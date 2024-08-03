Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MG stock traded down C$3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching C$56.07. 2,057,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$55.58 and a twelve month high of C$87.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.7401198 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

