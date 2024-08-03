LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.19 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LXP Industrial Trust

In related news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 139.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,447,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after buying an additional 4,335,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after acquiring an additional 199,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,140,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,114,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.