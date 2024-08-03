Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $286.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $463.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.68.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $13.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.00. 3,097,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.05. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $234.69 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 138,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

