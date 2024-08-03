LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.79. LSB Industries shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 152,207 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $613.10 million, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LSB Industries by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

