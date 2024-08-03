LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $188.76 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01. The firm has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,019,788 shares of company stock worth $685,706,726 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

