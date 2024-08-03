LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $133.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

