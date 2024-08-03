LRI Investments LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 62.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,907 shares of company stock worth $30,918,729 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $99.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.51.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

