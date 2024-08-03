LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 375 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

ICVT stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

